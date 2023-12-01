Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan Matters: World AIDs Day

Joining Mid-Michigan Matters is Kristina Schmidgall with the Lansing Area Network.
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dec. 1 is World AIDS Day.

It’s a time to support those with HIV/AIDS and remember those who lost their lives to the illness.

Joining Mid-Michigan Matters is Kristina Schmidgall with the Lansing Area Network.

She explains how our knowledge of HIV/AIDS has changed over the years in the player above.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deer eat all the Christmas trees at Peacock Road Family Farm
Man shot, killed on Alpha Street in Lansing identified by police
Police identify man shot, killed near Lansing library
Michigan State Police locate missing, endangered teen out of Jackson
Car flips over in crash on Holmes and Waverly

Latest News

Donations being taken into Salvation Army truck
Salvation Army in serious need of volunteers
Jackson County park
Livingston, Jackson counties begin work on 2025 master plans, ask for citizen feedback
WILX Weather Website 12/1/2023
WILX Weather Website 12/1/2023
Officials: Detroit paramedic who struck parked vehicles was under influence of alcohol
Electricity rate increase approved for DTE Energy customers