Michigan teachers react to new evaluation system

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Teachers have a new evaluation system. The focus is switching from standardized test scores to their performance in the classroom.

It’s a new law, that will start taking effect next school year.

Year after year, all Michigan teachers have had to prove their worth through extensive paperwork and standardized test scores.

“Having evaluated teachers for 25 years, I can tell you, it takes something like 820 hours if you had a staff of 25,” said Lara Dixon, with MSU’s College of Education.

She says the administration needed more time to work with the teachers who need it most. That need is now becoming a reality, with new teacher evaluation standards signed into law by Governor Whitmer.

“The excitement around this legislative change, has been huge for teachers because it’s a vote of confidence,” said Kristan Small, a Lansing School District Teacher. Starting next school year, evaluations will include locally agreed-upon metrics instead of the heavy focus on standardized test scores. Districts will have to post these evaluation rubrics on their public website.

“Those standardized tests are important, but they only apply to about 20% of educators and what they do,” said Dixon. On top of changing standards, teachers rated effective will be formally evaluated less. Administrators and teachers needing support, will be mentored by those in the district with effective status.

As a Lansing district teacher of 34 years, Small says she’s excited for what the change holds. Kristan Small, Lansing School District Teacher: “This former, very kind of punitive evaluation system would get in the way, and really keep our mentees so scared of what’s gonna happen next, that our message around practice, practice, practice, improve, was getting lost.”Helping staff improve and grow, instead of just punishing and rewarding.

Instead of being rated ineffective, struggling teachers will be rated “needs support”. Educators tell News 10 this will be a good way to keep new teachers.

