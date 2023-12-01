Michigan State Women’s Basketball bounces back against DePaul

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State women’s basketball suffered their first loss of the season against Creighton nearly a week ago. Traveling to DePaul, they had the chance to bounce back in a big way, and they did.

For Michigan State, Mo Joiner and Theryn Hallock both had career highs in points. Joiner would finish with 26 points, two rebounds, and two assists. DeeDee Hagemann and Julia Ayrault both had 17 points for MSU. Hallock finished with 14 points and five assists and went four for six from beyond the arc.

The Spartans go on to win 102-64. MSU welcomes Miami (OH) to the Breslin Center on Sunday before kicking off the conference schedule on Dec. 9.

