Advertise With Us

Michigan State Women’s Basketball bounces back against DePaul

The Spartans took down DePaul on the road in dominant fashion
By Owen Oszust
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:45 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State women’s basketball suffered their first loss of the season against Creighton nearly a week ago. Traveling to DePaul, they had the chance to bounce back in a big way, and they did.

For Michigan State, Mo Joiner and Theryn Hallock both had career highs in points. Joiner would finish with 26 points, two rebounds, and two assists. DeeDee Hagemann and Julia Ayrault both had 17 points for MSU. Hallock finished with 14 points and five assists and went four for six from beyond the arc.

The Spartans go on to win 102-64. MSU welcomes Miami (OH) to the Breslin Center on Sunday before kicking off the conference schedule on Dec. 9.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deer eat all the Christmas trees at Peacock Road Family Farm
Police identify man shot, killed near Lansing library
Man shot, killed on Alpha Street in Lansing identified by police
Car flips over in crash on Holmes and Waverly
Protests outside of Buttigieg meeting
Multiple protests erupt during Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s visit to MSU

Latest News

New Lugnuts practice cap Photo/Lansing Lugnuts
Lansing Lugnuts unveil batting practice cap with new alternative logo
Preview of first basketball Friday Night Frenzy of the season
From local star to CMU head coach it's been a long journey for Kristin Haynie
Former MSU and Mason star now leads CMU
football generic
Former Detroit Prep Star Hitting Transfer Portal