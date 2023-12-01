Advertise With Us

Michigan State University is still searching for a new president

Michigan State University is still without a permanent president, although the university is down to one candidate, Kevin Guskiewicz, the current chancellor at
By Amaya Kuznicki
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University is still without a permanent president, although the university is down to one candidate, Kevin Guskiewicz, the current chancellor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

In writings released to the University Guskiewicz states he will only accept the role if he can lead the university without unnecessary interference from the Board of Trustees, but he makes it clear he wants to work with them to accomplish the goals outlined in Michigan State University’s future plan.

MSU has been in search of a permanent president for quite some time after former president Samuel Stanley stepped down more than a year ago and interim president Theresa Woodruff announced she would not pursue the permanent position back in August.

MSU Senate Faculty Chair Jack Lipton said the process is moving along, but Guskiewicz recently turned down a Q&A with the steering committee.

“The candidate is unavailable, but if he is hired he plans to connect with various constituencies. Glean from that what you will. We are still hopeful that he will consider forum before our final decision is made,” said Lipton.

New’s 10 reached out to the university and a spokeswoman declined to comment on the presidential search.

