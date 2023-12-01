Michigan To Sign Ohio's Mr. Football

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - National recruit signing day is December 20th and among those signing with Michigan is running back Jordan Marshall from Cincinnati Moeller High School. Marshall has just been named Ohio’s Mr. Football. The early signing period lasts for three days before another is conducted in February. Marshall has set numerous records and this past season he ran for more than 1,500 yards to go with 17 touchdowns on the ground and four receiving touchdowns.

