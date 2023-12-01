Advertise With Us

Michigan To Sign Ohio's Mr. Football

FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2017, file photo, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh watches players warm up...
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2017, file photo, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh watches players warm up for an NCAA college football game against Ohio State in Ann Arbor, Mich. Harbaugh is 28-11 since taking over the Wolverines. That’s a clear improvement from where Michigan was, but a bit underwhelming considering the hype and expectations that accompanied Harbaugh’s arrival. Specifically, the Wolverines have struggled against their biggest rivals, going 1-5 against Ohio State and Michigan State. Michigan opens this season at Notre Dame. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - National recruit signing day is December 20th and among those signing with Michigan is running back Jordan Marshall from Cincinnati Moeller High School. Marshall has just been named Ohio’s Mr. Football. The early signing period lasts for three days before another is conducted in February. Marshall has set numerous records and this past season he ran for more than 1,500 yards to go with 17 touchdowns on the ground and four receiving touchdowns.

