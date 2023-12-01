Advertise With Us

Michigan Set To Defend Big Ten Title

Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy throws against Hawaii during the first half of...
Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy throws against Hawaii during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)(Jose Juarez | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Wolverines are three touchdown favorites to win their third straight outright Big Ten title when the Wolverines face Iowa in Indianapolis Saturday night. If Michigan wins it would become only the second team in the Big Ten’s 125 year history to win three straight outright championships. The Wolverines are 12-0 and Iowa is 10-2. Kick off is set for 8:15pm on Fox. A Michigan win likely would send the Wolverines to the Rose Bowl for a semi-final game New Year’s Day at 5pm Michigan time.

