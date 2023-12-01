Michigan Set To Defend Big Ten Title

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Wolverines are three touchdown favorites to win their third straight outright Big Ten title when the Wolverines face Iowa in Indianapolis Saturday night. If Michigan wins it would become only the second team in the Big Ten’s 125 year history to win three straight outright championships. The Wolverines are 12-0 and Iowa is 10-2. Kick off is set for 8:15pm on Fox. A Michigan win likely would send the Wolverines to the Rose Bowl for a semi-final game New Year’s Day at 5pm Michigan time.

