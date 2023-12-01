Livingston, Jackson counties begin work on 2025 master plans, ask for citizen feedback

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Livingston and Jackson counties have begun work on their 2025 master plants.

The master plan is a document that outlines the county’s vision for land use, zoning, transportation, and other works.

Livingston County is encouraging the public to collaborate. Residents can take part in the master plan by participating in a survey.

The two-question survey can be found by clicking here.

Jackson County is also asking for feedback on its master plan.

Residents who want to view a draft of that master plan can click here. To provide feedback, email recreation@cityofjackson.org.

