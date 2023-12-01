Advertise With Us

Larkin To Return To Red Wings Saturday

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Ben Chiarot (8) celebrates scoring a goal in the second period of...
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Ben Chiarot (8) celebrates scoring a goal in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin says he will rejoin the team for Saturday’s game in Montreal. Larkin missed the past two games after his wife Kenzy lost their unborn child. The couple was married August 6th. Larkin issued a statement thanking those who have offered sympathy and support. The Red Wings split two games without him.

