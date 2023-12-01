Larkin To Return To Red Wings Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin says he will rejoin the team for Saturday’s game in Montreal. Larkin missed the past two games after his wife Kenzy lost their unborn child. The couple was married August 6th. Larkin issued a statement thanking those who have offered sympathy and support. The Red Wings split two games without him.

