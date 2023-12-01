Advertise With Us

Lansing Police search for missing boy

Lansing Police search for missing 13-year-old Cameron Rowe
Lansing Police search for missing 13-year-old Cameron Rowe(WILX-TV)
By Seth Wells and WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:37 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating missing 13-year-old Cameron Rowe (pictured above). Police say Rowe was last seen in the 400 block of S Jenison Ave. wearing a black sweatshirt.

Rowe is a caucasian male with blonde hair. Cameron is 5′5″ tall and weighs around 100 pounds. In a post on X, Lansing Police reported he may also be wearing a silver necklace with a cross on it. The post also listed a conflicting age for Cameron, saying he may be 12 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at (517)-483-4600 or 911.

This is a developing story, we will update this article with the very latest information as it becomes available.

