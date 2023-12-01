Advertise With Us

Kickin' it with Greater Lansing Open Soccer

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There is nothing that brings people in this world together more than soccer. Greater Lansing Open Soccer is open to players of all backgrounds and all skill levels.

They are here to bring you the highest quality soccer you can find in Lansing and the best experiences both on and off the field!

Founder, Dean Jong, joined Studio 10 to share why it was so important to start GLOS and how his background is paving the way for more people in Mid-Michigan to get on the field.

For more information to get involved: https://www.glosoccer.com/

