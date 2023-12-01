Kickin' it with Greater Lansing Open Soccer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There is nothing that brings people in this world together more than soccer. Greater Lansing Open Soccer is open to players of all backgrounds and all skill levels.

They are here to bring you the highest quality soccer you can find in Lansing and the best experiences both on and off the field!

Founder, Dean Jong, joined Studio 10 to share why it was so important to start GLOS and how his background is paving the way for more people in Mid-Michigan to get on the field.

For more information to get involved: https://www.glosoccer.com/

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.