Ingham County Prosecutor: Gun charges prosecuted more than quadrupled since he took office

(MGN Online)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane released a statement Friday morning regarding illegal gun prosecutions.

Dewane said he is changing their approach to gun crime and violence by enforcing Michigan’s gun laws—including the law that prohibits criminals from carrying guns while they are committing additional felonies—such as robberies, assaults and murders.

“For too long, these felony firearm cases were denied and dismissed,” said Dewane.

According to Dewane, the prosecutor’s office has charged 447 felony firearms during his time in office. During the same time last year, 95 felony firearm charges were prosecuted. According to Dewane, the gun charges prosecuted have more than quadrupled since he took office.

“We believe gun felonies should be investigated by police and prosecuted,” said Dewane.

