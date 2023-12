LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An Ingham County Sheriff’s K9 dog has passed away, the Sheriff announced on social media.

K9 Brix was 11 when he passed away.

He worked with Sgt Macomber until the pup’s retirement in 2022.

Brix served a total of eight years.

