Advertise With Us

Henry Kissinger dies at age 100

By Jon Decker
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Henry Kissinger - one of the most influential – and polarizing – diplomats of the last half-century has passed away at the age of 100.  Kissinger helped shape America’s foreign policy toward China and the Soviet Union and advised several U.S. Presidents. Gray Television’s White House Correspondent Jon Decker takes a look back at Kissinger’s life and his accomplishments.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deer eat all the Christmas trees at Peacock Road Family Farm
Car flips over in crash on Holmes and Waverly
Kelly McWhirter
Body of Kelly McWhirter believed to be found, sheriff says
Michigan State Police looking for missing, endangered teen out of Jackson
Students injured after crash involving school bus and car in Jackson County

Latest News

Generic classroom
Michigan teachers react to new evaluation system
From local star to CMU head coach it's been a long journey for Kristin Haynie
Kristian Haynie's journey from Mason high school star to CMU head coach
EPA proposes lead line removal across U.S for clean, healthy drinking water
MCPS officials confirm a student at Howard Middle School showed an adult what appeared to be a...
Middle school student finds worm inside school lunch, district says