Former MSU and Mason star now leads CMU

From local star to CMU head coach it's been a long journey for Kristin Haynie
By Owen Oszust and Fred Heumann
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Kristin Haynie was a local star growing up, playing at Mason High School and Michigan State. Haynie is engraved in MSU women’s basketball history and is now the head coach of Central Michigan University. Haynie is also the first and only woman since 2017 to complete a triple double in the NCAA tournament.

Haynie started her coaching career as an assistant for Eastern Michigan and then made her way to CMU as an assistant from 2014 to 2019. After serving as an assistant at Michigan State from 2019–2023, Haynie was named the head coach of Central Michigan.

As the first-year head coach for CMU, the Chippewas are off to a slow 1-4 start, but Haynie understands that it’s a process to build her team almost from scratch.

