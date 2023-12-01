EPA proposes lead line removal across U.S for clean, healthy drinking water

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Environmental Protection Agency is calling for cities across the nation to get rid of lead water pipes within the next 10 years. As we know, here in Michigan, it’s an expensive lengthy process.

Since 2019, the city of Jackson has been working to remove lead pipes, sooner than later. Spokesman Aaron Dimick said the city has already replaced 521 service lines. “And as it is right now, we have just under 11,000 services lines that we need to get to. I believe 10,800.”

On Thursday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed a rule requiring the country’s water system to replace lead service lines within 10 years. Dimick said the process of removing lead pipes in Jackson kicked up a lot more this year and could take as long as 30 years to complete.

He said the city’s department of Public Works hired a team that works full time on replacing lead service lines during the construction season. According to Dimick, “that crew ended up replacing 115 lead service lines.”

According to the state’s Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Department (EGLE), $4 billion in grants and loans were issued to communities to shore up water infrastructure, including the removal of lead pipes.

Lansing’s Board of Water and Light (BWL) said all of its lead lines were removed back in 2016. Only the second utility in the country to do so. Amy Adamy, a spokesperson for the utility company said “we took a proactive approach that took around 10 years.”

According to Adamy, there’s no sign of lead lines or lead fixtures in anything the company owns. She said “the only lead fixtures that they may need to be concerned about would be what’s inside of their home and is a homeowners responsibility.”

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services launched its Get Ahead of Lead strategy to protect families most at risk of the harmful effects of lead. “Michigan is committed to protecting families from lead exposure by working with communities across the state to reduce or eliminate all sources of lead in the home,” said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel.

To Get Ahead of Lead, MDHHS recommends Michigan households use a certified lead-reducing drinking water filter if your home has, or if you are uncertain if it has, one of the following:

Lead or galvanized plumbing

A lead service line carrying water from the street to their residence. Contact your local water supply authority to determine if you have a lead service line

Old faucets and fittings that were sold before 2014

Residents should use the filter until they can remove sources of household lead plumbing.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.