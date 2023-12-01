Empty the Shelter event kicks off in participating Mid-Michigan animal shelters

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Bissell Empty the Shelter event kicks of Friday, which means people can bring an adult dog or cat home for the holidays for $25.

You can head out to the participating shelters in Mid-Michigan:

Jackson County Animal Shelter

Livingston County Animal Shelter

Capital Area Humane Society

Ingham County Animal Control

Shiawassee County Humane Society

Greater Hillsdale Humane Society

The event runs Dec. 1 through Dec. 17. However, shelters can choose their own end time.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.