Empty the Shelter event kicks off in participating Mid-Michigan animal shelters
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Bissell Empty the Shelter event kicks of Friday, which means people can bring an adult dog or cat home for the holidays for $25.
You can head out to the participating shelters in Mid-Michigan:
- Jackson County Animal Shelter
- Livingston County Animal Shelter
- Capital Area Humane Society
- Ingham County Animal Control
- Shiawassee County Humane Society
- Greater Hillsdale Humane Society
The event runs Dec. 1 through Dec. 17. However, shelters can choose their own end time.
