Advertise With Us

Empty the Shelter event kicks off in participating Mid-Michigan animal shelters

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Bissell Empty the Shelter event kicks of Friday, which means people can bring an adult dog or cat home for the holidays for $25.

You can head out to the participating shelters in Mid-Michigan:

  • Jackson County Animal Shelter
  • Livingston County Animal Shelter
  • Capital Area Humane Society
  • Ingham County Animal Control
  • Shiawassee County Humane Society
  • Greater Hillsdale Humane Society

The event runs Dec. 1 through Dec. 17. However, shelters can choose their own end time.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deer eat all the Christmas trees at Peacock Road Family Farm
Police identify man shot, killed near Lansing library
Man shot, killed on Alpha Street in Lansing identified by police
Car flips over in crash on Holmes and Waverly
Protests outside of Buttigieg meeting
Multiple protests erupt during Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s visit to MSU

Latest News

Crash impacting traffic on SB US-127 after Lake Lansing Road
First Alert Chief Meteorologist shares the details as we head into the weekend.
WEATHER EXTRA: Rain and snow for Friday
Michigan State Police locate missing, endangered teen out of Jackson
An Eaton County Sheriff’s Office K-9 dog has passed away, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office...
Eaton County K-9 dog passes away