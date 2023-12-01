Electricity rate increase approved for DTE Energy customers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - DTE Energy customers will see an increase in their bill after Friday’s approval of a more than $360 million rate increase.

The Michigan Public Service Commission approved a $368 million rate increase for customers of DTE Electric Company. This was a reduction of more than 40% from the initial request of $622 million to boost reliability and speed up the deployment of clean energy generation.

An average residential customer who uses 500 kilowatt hours of electricity per month will see an increase of $6.51, or 6.38%, on their monthly bill. The new rates will take effect Dec. 15.

The Commission ordered DTE Electric to conduct a study examining the impact of its on-peak rate structure on low-income customers before they are transitioned to the new time-of-day rates. With time-of-day rates DTE implemented in March 2023, customers are charged more for electricity on weekdays between June and September from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Electricity demand is at its highest during these times, and the additional power is typically at its most expensive to produce.

The Commission approved a 2-year investment recovery mechanism (IRM) designed to help track investments in DTE Energy’s distribution system and ensure continued investment in the distribution grid to improve reliability and resilience. The Commission limited the IRM’s timeframe to 2 years so that it can be adjusted to include findings of a distribution system audit now underway. According to the Commission, this is the first time they ordered such a broad, top-to-bottom assessment of the distribution systems of Michigan’s two largest electric utilities.

A final report is expected by late summer 2024 on the results of the independent third-party audit.

The Commission approved funding for the company’s strategic capital program to improve reliability and modernize the grid. Noting safety issues with abandoned arc wire in Detroit, the Commission approved funding for DTE Electric’s efforts to harden the city’s 4.8 kV grid.

The Commission approved an additional $2 million in funding for DTE Electric’s pilot project to provide $1,500 rebates for income-eligible households to purchase electric vehicles costing $50,000 or less, promoting greater affordability in EV adoption.

The Commission approved the $9 million requested by DTE Electric for its planned 220-megawatt Trenton Channel Battery project, which the Commission approved in the utility’s integrated resource plan.

