Advertise With Us

Details Set For MSU First Pitch Dinner

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State baseball’s annual First Pitch Dinner is set for Sunday, February 4th at noon. The Kellogg Center again is the site. Tickets from the MSU baseball office at 355-4486. Actor Robert Wuhl is the guest speaker. Dr. Tom Dieters will receive the Alumnus of the Year award.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deer eat all the Christmas trees at Peacock Road Family Farm
Man shot, killed on Alpha Street in Lansing identified by police
Police identify man shot, killed near Lansing library
Michigan State Police locate missing, endangered teen out of Jackson
Car flips over in crash on Holmes and Waverly

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2017, file photo, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh watches players warm up...
Michigan To Sign Ohio's Mr. Football
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Ben Chiarot (8) celebrates scoring a goal in the second period of...
Larkin To Return To Red Wings Saturday
Tim is at the News 10+ Digital Desk to talk about the Lions moving to primetime on Dec. 16 and...
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Lions get primetime slot, high school basketball underway
Michigan State Women’s Basketball bounces back against DePaul