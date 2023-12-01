Details Set For MSU First Pitch Dinner

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State baseball’s annual First Pitch Dinner is set for Sunday, February 4th at noon. The Kellogg Center again is the site. Tickets from the MSU baseball office at 355-4486. Actor Robert Wuhl is the guest speaker. Dr. Tom Dieters will receive the Alumnus of the Year award.

