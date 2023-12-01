Deer-related crashes see a decade high across Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Deer-related crashes are a year-round problem throughout the state. This time of year, deer are more active and body shops like Tripp’s Collision are seeing an increase in repair services.

“It ramps up 20, 30, 40% so they’ll be weeks where we’ll see 20 deer hits but as soon as the time changes, we’ll see upward of 50,” said shop manager Brandon Tripp.

Deer biologist Chad Stewart with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources says deer are more active in fall and winter months for good reason.

“October and November, deer are on the move a lot more because that’s their breeding season so they’re covering more area, and they’re more active than they typically are in other months,” said Stewart.

However, the increase in the deer population isn’t only due to breeding season.

“So, since 2000, we had well over 800,000 deer hunters in Michigan. This year we’re probably expecting 500-550,000. So, within 20-year period, we’ve lost nearly a quarter of deer hunters.”

Michigan State Police say as a result over 58,000 deer-related crashes occurred in the state in 2022. That’s a 13% increase from 2021, a decade high. And repairs from those crashes could be just as high.

“So, we have anything from just a little light maybe $100, $200 to, I got a Silverado out back here that hit a deer that blew all the airbags it’s upward of $20,000 for repairs,” said Tripp.

State police say drivers should be on the lookout near wooded areas where deer populate. Watch your speed and if you see one deer expect more... But don’t veer for deer.

If you’re involved in a deer crash, Michigan State Police say move your car off the roadway if you can. If you can’t, stay in your car, call 911, and always remember to buckle up.

In Jackson County there were over 1600 reported deer-related crashes.

