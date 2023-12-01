Advertise With Us

Lanes on SB US-127 after Lake Lansing Road reopen following crash

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A crash is impacting traffic Friday morning on southbound US-127 after Lake Lansing Road.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) reported the crash just before 8 a.m. on Dec. 1. All lanes were reported blocked at around 8:15 a.m. All lanes reopened just before 8:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for updates.

