Lanes on SB US-127 after Lake Lansing Road reopen following crash

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A crash is impacting traffic Friday morning on southbound US-127 after Lake Lansing Road.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) reported the crash just before 8 a.m. on Dec. 1. All lanes were reported blocked at around 8:15 a.m. All lanes reopened just before 8:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for updates.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.