Case against Lansing teen accused of shooting, killing political canvasser moves to Circuit Court

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing teenager accused of fatally shooting Ingham County Democratic Party Secretary Ted Lawson appeared in court Friday morning.

Lamar Kemp, 15, appeared in court from jail through Zoom to waive his right to preliminary examination. Kemp is accused of shooting and killing Lawson on Oct. 8 while Lawson was canvassing in Lansing.

Kemp is also being charged with open murder, carrying a concealed firearm and felony firearm.

His next appearance in court is scheduled for Dec. 13.

