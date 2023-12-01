Advertise With Us

Case against Lansing teen accused of shooting, killing political canvasser moves to Circuit Court

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing teenager accused of fatally shooting Ingham County Democratic Party Secretary Ted Lawson appeared in court Friday morning.

Lamar Kemp, 15, appeared in court from jail through Zoom to waive his right to preliminary examination. Kemp is accused of shooting and killing Lawson on Oct. 8 while Lawson was canvassing in Lansing.

Kemp is also being charged with open murder, carrying a concealed firearm and felony firearm.

His next appearance in court is scheduled for Dec. 13.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deer eat all the Christmas trees at Peacock Road Family Farm
Police identify man shot, killed near Lansing library
Man shot, killed on Alpha Street in Lansing identified by police
Car flips over in crash on Holmes and Waverly
Protests outside of Buttigieg meeting
Multiple protests erupt during Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s visit to MSU

Latest News

We have a messy storm system that will pass south of Michigan on Friday. First Alert Chief...
WEATHER EXTRA: Rain and snow for Friday
Lanes on SB US-127 after Lake Lansing Road reopen following crash
First Alert Chief Meteorologist shares the details as we head into the weekend.
WEATHER EXTRA: Rain and snow for Friday
Michigan State Police locate missing, endangered teen out of Jackson