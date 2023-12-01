2 charged in connection to fatal shooting near Lansing library

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two people were charged in connection to Monday’s deadly shooting on S Cedar Street.

At 6:13 p.m. on Nov. 27, Lansing police officers were sent to the 3500 block of S. Cedar St. for reports of a shooting near the South Lansing Capital Area District Library branch.

Officers discovered a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound inside the library.

According to the Capital Area District Libraries (CADL), the victim was shot in the parking lot of the South Lansing library branch. The victim entered the library asking for help.

Library staff called emergency services and the man was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Lansing Police identified the victim as Joseph Martinez.

Marquan Jackson, 27 of Lansing, was charged with the following:

Homicide

Discharging weapon from a vehicle, causing death

Carrying a concealed weapon

Firearms possession by felon

Three counts of felony firearm, for carrying a gun while committing the acts of homicide, discharging a weapon from a vehicle causing death, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm

A habitual offender notice has been filed, due to a 2016 conviction for carjacking

Jackson was arraigned in district court and denied bond on Thursday, Nov. 30.

He has a probable cause conference on Dec. 8 at 9 a.m. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 15 at 9:30 a.m.

Autumn Houser, 25 of Lansing, was charged with accessory after the fact to a felony.

“These are allegations filed in court and the defendants are considered innocent unless and until proven guilty in court,” said Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane. “I commend the Lansing Police not only for their investigation of this case, but also for the work they do every day to address gun crimes and acts of violence.”

