Advertise With Us

2 charged in connection to fatal shooting near Lansing library

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two people were charged in connection to Monday’s deadly shooting on S Cedar Street.

At 6:13 p.m. on Nov. 27, Lansing police officers were sent to the 3500 block of S. Cedar St. for reports of a shooting near the South Lansing Capital Area District Library branch.

Officers discovered a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound inside the library.

According to the Capital Area District Libraries (CADL), the victim was shot in the parking lot of the South Lansing library branch. The victim entered the library asking for help.

Library staff called emergency services and the man was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Lansing Police identified the victim as Joseph Martinez.

Marquan Jackson, 27 of Lansing, was charged with the following:

  • Homicide
  • Discharging weapon from a vehicle, causing death
  • Carrying a concealed weapon
  • Firearms possession by felon
  • Three counts of felony firearm, for carrying a gun while committing the acts of homicide, discharging a weapon from a vehicle causing death, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm
  • A habitual offender notice has been filed, due to a 2016 conviction for carjacking

Jackson was arraigned in district court and denied bond on Thursday, Nov. 30.

He has a probable cause conference on Dec. 8 at 9 a.m. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 15 at 9:30 a.m.

Autumn Houser, 25 of Lansing, was charged with accessory after the fact to a felony.

“These are allegations filed in court and the defendants are considered innocent unless and until proven guilty in court,” said Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane. “I commend the Lansing Police not only for their investigation of this case, but also for the work they do every day to address gun crimes and acts of violence.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deer eat all the Christmas trees at Peacock Road Family Farm
Police identify man shot, killed near Lansing library
Man shot, killed on Alpha Street in Lansing identified by police
Car flips over in crash on Holmes and Waverly
Protests outside of Buttigieg meeting
Multiple protests erupt during Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s visit to MSU

Latest News

Permit to relocate Line 5 in Straits of Mackinac approved with conditions
Ingham County Prosecutor: Gun charges prosecuted more than quadrupled since he took office
rain puddles with WILX News 10 car
Rain and snow showers on Friday, plus a preview of our evening newscasts
Potter Park Zoo’s lioness dies