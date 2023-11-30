Advertise With Us

Win a $50 Gift Card to Quality Dairy

By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The holidays have officially begun on Studio 10 because we are celebrating the 10 days of Christmas Giveaways!

Day 1 of Christmas Giveaways led us to Quality Dairy where they gave us the clue to Day 1 of Christmas Giveaways.

CLUE #1: What are some of the products that Quality Dairy offers for catering and delivery?

Now you can find the answer to the clue by looking on http://qualitydairy.com/v15/.

Once you have figured out the clue, enter your guess at wilx.com/contests.

We will announce the winner of Day 1 of Christmas Giveaways tomorrow on Studio 10.

The winner of Day 1 of Christmas Giveaways will receive a $50 gift card to Quality Dairy.

Tomorrow on Studio 10 and News 10 today, you will hear the clue you need to enter for Day 2 of Christmas Giveaways.

For more information, visit http://qualitydairy.com/v15/.

