UAW and Blue Cross Blue Shield reach tentative agreement following nearly 3-month strike

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An almost 3-month strike is potentially coming to an end. A verbal agreement was announced Tuesday between leaders of the United Autoworkers Union (UAW) and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

“Our wages that we offer have not been competitive and I understand with this new contract, they will be,” said Alan Harris, Vice President of Local UAW 2256.

The agreement includes a wage progression decrease taking only 5 years to reach top pay from 22 years. Ratification bonuses for Blue Cross Blue Shield workers and Blue Care network workers. And $,1000 annual inflation protection bonuses while the agreement’s in place.

Robert Love, a tier two worker, will be impacted by the pay increases in the new agreement having been with the company only 4 years.

“We definitely wanted to make sure that, if we’re going to invest in the company for the long haul. We want to be able to make a good living in a shorter time,” said Love.

Job security and the end of outsourcing jobs was the most important part of the agreement for UAW Local 2256 Vice President Alan Harris.

“There’s significant language in the contract for job protection. Hopefully, that means keeping jobs in Michigan or at least in the United States.”

Harris says although there were strides in pay increases and job security, retirement and pension were not discussed in this verbal agreement. Things like retiree benefits for new hires and health care. Harris hopes to see improvement in labor practices for attendance, paid time off, and training.

UAW Local 2256 shared leaders from the union and Blue Cross Blue Shield are working on the final details of the agreement today. They then have to schedule a time and a place for union members to vote on the tentative contract.

