Tom Izzo looks ahead to the start of the Big Ten schedule

By Owen Oszust
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans get ready to kick off the Big Ten schedule on Tuesday, Dec. 5, at the Breslin Center. The Spartans welcome in Wisconsin and then travel to Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers on Dec. 10.

Nebraska will be the Spartans first true home game, and MSU is 4-1 at home. After the Nebraska road trip, there’s a break in the conference schedule until Jan. 4, when the Spartans welcome Penn State to East Lansing.

Michigan State is coming off an 11-8 record in conference play from a year ago.

