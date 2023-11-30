Advertise With Us

St. Brown to Appeal NFL Fine

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate as...
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate as Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) watches after Chark caught a pass for a first down late in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Amon Ra St. Brown says he is appealing his $43,000 fine levied by the NFL. The Detroit Lions’ receiver blocked Jaquan Brisker of the Chicago Bears a week ago Sunday during the Lions’ comeback 31-26 victory. St. Brown thought it was a good block, The NFL says St. Brown used forcible contact to the head during the block. St. Brown makes $940,000 this season, so if the fine stands, it would be a sizable percentage of his paycheck. The Lions, 8-3, play the Saints in New Orleans this Sunday.

