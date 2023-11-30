St. Brown to Appeal NFL Fine

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Amon Ra St. Brown says he is appealing his $43,000 fine levied by the NFL. The Detroit Lions’ receiver blocked Jaquan Brisker of the Chicago Bears a week ago Sunday during the Lions’ comeback 31-26 victory. St. Brown thought it was a good block, The NFL says St. Brown used forcible contact to the head during the block. St. Brown makes $940,000 this season, so if the fine stands, it would be a sizable percentage of his paycheck. The Lions, 8-3, play the Saints in New Orleans this Sunday.

