Shoot Your Shot at the Demmer Archery Center

By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Grab your bow and arrow and head out to East Lansing!

Whether you are a beginner or training for the Olympics, Demmer Archery Center has the facility and state of the art equipment for you.

With multiple different ranges, indoor and outdoor, there is no short of competitive and family fun.

For more information, visit https://ipf.msu.edu/demmer-shooting-sports-and-education-center.

