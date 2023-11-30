Nobel Prize-winning scientist, influential leaders to speak at MSU’s 2023 fall commencement ceremonies

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Accomplished scholars and leaders, including a Nobel Prize-winning scientist, will speak at Michigan State University’s (MSU) fall semester commencement ceremonies.

The ceremonies will take place on Dec. 15 and Dec. 16.

“I want to congratulate our fall graduates as they complete their academic goals and cross the Breslin stage to collect their diplomas,” said MSU Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff, Ph.D. “MSU provides each graduate with a robust, world-class education that empowers them to innovate, inspire, lead and persevere through endeavors that lie ahead.”

John Hildebrand, an accomplished scholar in the fields of neurobiology and chemical ecology and international secretary for the National Academy of Sciences, will kick off the graduation season at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 15. Hildebrand will address doctoral, master’s and educational specialist degree recipients and will receive an honorary Doctor of Science degree.

Two ceremonies will take place on Dec. 16 to honor baccalaureate degree recipients. At 10 a.m., MSU alum Linda Apsey, president and CEO of the nation’s largest independent electricity transmission company, ITC Holdings Corp., will address graduating students from the colleges of Arts and Letters, Business, Education, Music, Social Science, James Madison College and the Residential College in the Arts and Humanities. She will receive an honorary Doctor of Business degree.

At 2 p.m., David MacMillan, James S. McDonnell Distinguished University Professor of Chemistry at Princeton University and recipient of the 2021 Nobel Prize in chemistry, will conclude university commencement ceremonies. MacMillan will address graduating students from the colleges of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Communication Arts and Sciences, Engineering, Lyman Briggs College, Natural Science and Nursing. He will receive an honorary Doctor of Science degree.

All ceremonies will be held at the Breslin Student Events Center, 534 Birch Road, on the East Lansing campus. The events will be livestreamed and available to view on MSU’s commencement ceremonies webpage.

Family, friends and fellow alumni will be able to honor graduating students by submitting personalized messages and photos to be displayed on stage before the ceremonies. Supporters can submit their well wishes online beginning Thursday, Nov. 30, and continuing through graduation day. Each ceremony below has its own link for message submissions:

