Multiple Protests Erupt During Secretary Pete Buttigieg Visit to Michigan State University

Protests outside of Buttigieg meeting
Protests outside of Buttigieg meeting(WILX)
By Jordyn Burrell
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Protests begun outside of the Kellogg Center shortly before U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was set to speak at a Public Service Forum event by Former Michigan Governor Jim Blanchard.

Once the event started, environmentalist protestors interrupted Secretary Buttigieg as he was speaking. One protestor was arrested following their removal from the event.

Despite being interrupted multiple times by protestors, Secretary Buttigieg looked to the future in his speech.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about 2050,” said Secretary Buttigieg, highlighting the future of developments like, “The development of artificial intelligence, the geo strategic and economic competition between the United States and China, the effect of what we call social media on our individual as well as collective psychology.”

He further discussed how those things will change the world by the year 2050. While Secretary Buttigieg looked to the future, protestors outside called on him for action right now.

“We are asking Joe Biden and all of those working for him in the cabinets for a cease-fire. That’s what America is asking for, we’re being our own American self, expressing our love for our democracy and listening to our people and the people say cease-fire and we say cease-fire,” said Saba Saed, the Vice President of the Arab Cultural Society on MSU’s campus.

Michigan State University students remained peaceful in their protests, staying in the event’s parking lot and outside the building.

Despite being interrupted by another protestor near the end of the event, Secretary Buttigieg says the protestors have every right to be at the event.

“A basic regard for one another, and an understanding the importance of the freedom to have those ferocious disagreements and on respectful terms. By the way, respectful can also be noisy... Really. and that’s ok,” said Secretary Buttigieg.

Despite the chaos surrounding the event, it ended peacefully. The police did tell News 10, the protestors inside the event were ticket buyers and they had every right to be there until they disrupted the peace.

