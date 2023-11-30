Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan family makes a large donation to Toys for Tots

By Amaya Kuznicki
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A family from Eaton Rapids is truly making an impact this holiday season by donating about a thousand dollars worth of toys to Toys for Tots. Adam Simms lost his mother earlier this year and has since made it his mission to live out her legacy of helping others.

“That was the best thing we could think of to connect that love to other people in this world and keep her memory alive and impact others in a positive way,” said Adam Simms.

“She was always giving, loved to help people and I know she would’ve loved to see what he did,” said Leanne Simms.

For months Simms has collected scrap metal and donations to purchase a wide variety of toys, making sure kids of all ages could benefit. On Wednesday, The Simms dropped off about a thousand dollars worth of toys to the News 10 station.

“It felt really good,” said Benjamin Simms.

“It was just lots of fun picking out the stuff and seeing what I could find,” said Matthew Simms.

Carrying on Kathy’s legacy and making her proud.

