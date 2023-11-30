Michigan takes steps to regulate Artificial Intelligence in campaign ads

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Candidates running for political office may soon be required to reveal whether they used artificial intelligence to create campaign advertisements in Michigan.

With only a few clicks, someone can ask artificial intelligence programs like ChatGPT or Davinci to make any image, create any audio, or write any text that they want to use. If it’s applied to something like a political campaign advertisement, Michigan State University assistant professor Maria Molina said, depending on how advanced the AI is, it could be hard to tell the difference.

“The way that it communicates with people is very human-like, so we don’t have that disruption for us to be able to know what is human and what is AI,” she said.

Molina’s expertise at MSU is in public relations, and how people respond to AI-generated content. When it comes to using AI in the political world, she said she has mixed feelings, because of the positives she’s seen AI achieve.

“I think that AI tools are something that can be helpful for us, but as long as we use them in an ethical and responsible manner,” Molina said.

Lawmakers at the state and federal level are hoping to make “ethical and responsible” a legal requirement for AI use. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is soon expected to sign a proposal that requires candidates running for office to disclose whether their ads were made with the help of artificial intelligence.

The decision follows suit with a pending proposal in the U.S. legislature that outlines the same disclosure law. It’s a step that government transparency advocate John Clore said is necessary.

“This is something that’s new for people in Michigan,” Clore, the founder of Michigan Initiatives for Action. “Regulation is going to be needed on that.”

AI generated video, text and images can give people endless opportunities to be creative — or mislead the public. With a presidential election around the corner, efforts to regulate AI use might protect voters from being fooled.

