Man shot, killed on Alpha Street in Lansing identified by police

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 33-year-old man shot on Alpha Street, and later died from his injuries, was identified by police.

Police were initially dispatched to the 1600 block of Alpha St. on a domestic call on Tuesday. While traveling, police were then informed that there was a shooting at the address.

When police arrived, they found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died. Lansing Police identified the man as Christopher Galloway.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.

