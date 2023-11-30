Lansing’s Kringle Holiday Market returns, addressing concerns from previous year

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Kringle Holiday Market is back this year in Downtown Lansing and there’s worry it could spark some controversy again.

At the center of the controversy, tiny sheds and gas heaters placed in Reutter Park. The market is set up in a park where homeless people hang out and they would like to use the heated sheds to keep warm.

Lansing’s Kringle Holiday Market is a place to enjoy holiday shopping, skating, and other activities. Its location, at Reutter Park, caused concern for homeless advocates who said people often find shelter there and were banned from after-hour use of the tiny sheds and gas heaters to keep warm.

With the market returning on Friday, advocates said they are hopeful the homeless population is more welcomed this time around.

Last year, people gathered to protest the Kringle Holiday Market and how it affected people experiencing homelessness. Julia Miller with Punks With Lunch Lansing said the holiday market may look a little different this year.

“I don’t know one hundred percent what all the changes are but, I have heard that there is going to be some more positive changes regarding the Kringle Market and allowing for spaces for that are going to be more welcoming to all people.”

Mike Karl with Cardboard Prophets said he suggests a “pay it forward” hotel fund so the city has more funds to help more people get out of the cold.

According to Lansing’s Mayor, Andy Schor, the tiny sheds were never meant to house people. He said the city has warming centers and shelters set up to keep people warm. “It’s not an option to put someone in a dangerous situation like putting them in a wooden shed with a heater and hoping that they’re safe.”

Cathleen Edgerly, Executive Director at Downtown Lansing Inc. said, “so many wonderful organizations and partners are working alongside us to make downtown more welcoming and accessible for all of our residents.”

It’s a mission Miller said she’s been dedicated to for the past six years. “So, I am actually looking forward to the possibilities of what is going to occur with Kringle Market.”

Advocates for the homeless community will be at the Kringle Holiday Market accepting donation each night, like books, winter clothes, or money to help those in need.

The Kringle Holiday Market returns Friday, Dec.1. Visitors and locals alike can visit the market on Fridays and Saturdays from 4 to 7 p.m. at Reutter Park to enjoy local holiday shopping and other free holiday activities, along with several ways to give back to local nonprofit communities highlighted each week.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.