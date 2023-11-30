Advertise With Us

Police identify man shot, killed near Lansing library

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police released the identity of the man who was shot and killed near a library in Lansing on Monday.

At 6:13 p.m. on Nov. 27, Lansing police officers were sent to the 3500 block of S. Cedar St. for reports of a shooting near the South Lansing Capital Area District Library branch.

Officers discovered a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound inside the library.

According to the Capital Area District Libraries (CADL), the victim was shot in the parking lot of the South Lansing library branch.

The victim entered the library asking for help. Library staff called emergency services and the man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Lansing Police identified the victim as Joseph Martinez.

Lansing Police said someone is in custody related to the homicide.

