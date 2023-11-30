Advertise With Us

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor responds to recent homicides

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Five homicides happened over a week and a half in Lansing—all of them involving guns.

On Wednesday, News 10 spoke with Mayor Andy Schor about the deadly shootings. He said most of the cases involved people who knew each other.

“Lansing is safe. We are not seeing as much of the random acts of violence,” said Schor. “We are seeing situational violence where someone purposely goes out and gets a gun to take an action. Lansing is relatively safe.”

Schor blames the violent crime on illegal guns. He said too many are out on the streets, and people use them to solve disputes.

