Lansing Lugnuts unveil batting practice cap with new alternative logo
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Lansing Lugnuts unveiled a new logo on their official batting practice cap.
The new logo shows off a slick script that reads “Lansing” with a gold and green look.
The new cap will go on sale on Friday, Dec. 1 at 10:00 a.m.
