Lansing Lugnuts unveil batting practice cap with new alternative logo

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Lansing Lugnuts unveiled a new logo on their official batting practice cap.

The new logo shows off a slick script that reads “Lansing” with a gold and green look.

The new cap will go on sale on Friday, Dec. 1 at 10:00 a.m.

Take a look!

