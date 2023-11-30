Indiana Names New Football Coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Indiana University has chosen James Madison’s Curt Cignetti as its new head football coach. Cignetti is 62 years old and led James Madison to an 11-1 record this past season. Cignetti will replace Tom Allen, who was fired after seven seasons. Indiana had a 3-9 record this past fall, worst in the Big Ten.

