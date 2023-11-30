Advertise With Us

Indiana Names New Football Coach

Indiana Hoosiers running back Josh Henderson (26) attempts to break through the Cincinnati...
Indiana Hoosiers running back Josh Henderson (26) attempts to break through the Cincinnati Bearcats defensive line during the first quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Indiana Hoosiers at Nippert Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.(Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Indiana University has chosen James Madison’s Curt Cignetti as its new head football coach. Cignetti is 62 years old and led James Madison to an 11-1 record this past season. Cignetti will replace Tom Allen, who was fired after seven seasons. Indiana had a 3-9 record this past fall, worst in the Big Ten.

