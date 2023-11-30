Advertise With Us

Honors For Two MSU Volleyball Players

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s Amani McArthur and Taylah Holdem each were named second team all Big Ten volleyball by the conference office Thursday. The league coaches did the voting. Michigan State finished 9-11 in league play this past season, 17-14 overall and missed being chosen for the NCAA tournament.

