Honors For Two MSU Volleyball Players

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s Amani McArthur and Taylah Holdem each were named second team all Big Ten volleyball by the conference office Thursday. The league coaches did the voting. Michigan State finished 9-11 in league play this past season, 17-14 overall and missed being chosen for the NCAA tournament.

