Hillsdale nonprofit hospital launches equipment fundraiser

By Wells Foster
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hillsdale Hospital, a nonprofit hospital, launched its Capital Campaign fundraiser this week.

The hospital aims to raise $1 million for new equipment. It’s been 10 years since the last fundraiser.

“We support our rural community in every way we can,” said President and CEO Jeremiah J. Hodshire in a statement. “Through medical resources uncommon in rural areas, local sponsorships and a strong team of caring individuals, Hillsdale Hospital is here for our neighbors. Now, we’re asking for their support.”

The hospital is looking to purchase six new pieces of equipment, including an echocardiogram machine and a new HVAC system.

“Hillsdale Hospital is one of the largest economic engines in our community,” explained Richard Moore, owner of Moore Insurance Services and Capital Campaign chair in a statement. “It’s imperative that we continue to invest in the latest up-to-date equipment and tools for the benefit of our patients and employees. That’s why the Capital Campaign will make a significant impact on our facilities and patient care. Now, more than ever, we need to invest, support and utilize Hillsdale’s independent hospital,” he said.

To learn more about the Capital Campaign, visit //hillsdalehospital.com/campaign, or donate at //hillsdalehospital.com/campaigngift.

