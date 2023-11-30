Advertise With Us

Groovy Donuts donating 100% of sales to nonprofits for Day of Giving

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Groovy Donuts is leaning into its inaugural Day of Giving by donating 100% of its sales to local nonprofits.

Funds will be given to local nonprofits, including Child and Family CharitiesJunior Achievement of Mid-Michigan, Dollars for Dyslexia, Project FISH and KCS Angels. Groovy Donuts’ goal is to raise funds to support the nonprofits and also to raise awareness on these causes.

With 100% of proceeds going directly to local nonprofits, the business will pay its staff out of pocket.

“We really truly believe in supporting our community—we are a part of the community. We love and want to support our community, and this is something that we can do,” said Monica Gauthier, the co-owner of Groovy Donuts. “We always hear about ‘hey, this is the cause’ and ‘could you help us,’ and we’d like to help so many, and we want to do it in the best way possible.”

You can help by buying donuts and coffee on Thursday, Nov. 30, at Groovy Donuts. There are two locations—one in Williamston and one in East Lansing.

