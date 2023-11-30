Advertise With Us

Former Detroit Prep Star Hitting Transfer Portal

football generic
football generic(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Detroit King High School standout quarterback Dante Moore says he will enter the transfer portal when it opens for underclassmen on Monday. Moore signed with UCLA and alternated as a starter and backup this past season when the Bruins posted a 7-5 record. Moore was heavily recruited in high school and his suitors included both Michigan State and Michigan.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deer eat all the Christmas trees at Peacock Road Family Farm
Car flips over in crash on Holmes and Waverly
Kelly McWhirter
Body of Kelly McWhirter believed to be found, sheriff says
Michigan State Police looking for missing, endangered teen out of Jackson
Students injured after crash involving school bus and car in Jackson County

Latest News

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate as...
St. Brown to Appeal NFL Fine
Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) strips the ball from Detroit Lions quarterback...
Busy December 16th in Downtown Detroit
Indiana Hoosiers running back Josh Henderson (26) attempts to break through the Cincinnati...
Indiana Names New Football Coach
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Honors For Two MSU Volleyball Players