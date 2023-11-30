Former Detroit Prep Star Hitting Transfer Portal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Detroit King High School standout quarterback Dante Moore says he will enter the transfer portal when it opens for underclassmen on Monday. Moore signed with UCLA and alternated as a starter and backup this past season when the Bruins posted a 7-5 record. Moore was heavily recruited in high school and his suitors included both Michigan State and Michigan.

