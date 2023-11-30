First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We have a messy storm system that will pass south of Michigan today. The storm will be close enough to the area to bring rain today into early Saturday. The tricky part of this storm is that it will be just cold enough aloft for snowflakes to mix with the raindrops at times today into tonight. It appears that any slushy accumulation of snow today should be north of I-96. The heaviest slushy snowfall today may actually be north of St. Johns where an inch or two of snow is possible. Stay alert to changing conditions on the roads today, especially if you will be traveling north of M-21. High temperatures today top out in the upper 30s to near 40º. Scattered rain and snow showers continue tonight into early Saturday. Lows tonight drop back to the low to mid 30s and highs Saturday will be near 40º

The second half of the weekend will be a lot like today with an area of low pressure passing south of Michigan. Once again a mix of rain and snow is likely Sunday. High temperatures on Sunday will be near 40º with overnight lows close to 30º. Monday promises partly cloudy skies with highs near 40º. A third area of low pressure passing close to lower Michigan will bring another chance of rain and snow showers on Tuesday. Dry conditions are expected Wednesday and Thursday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 1, 2023

Average High: 40º Average Low 27º

Lansing Record High: 65° 1970

Lansing Record Low: -1° 1886

Jackson Record High: 65º 1970

Jackson Record Low: -10º 1966

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.