Eaton County K-9 dog passes away

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An Eaton County Sheriff’s Office K-9 dog has passed away, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday.

Cash served Eaton County for over seven years before retiring in 2020. Cash had previously located suspects in a Delta Township bank robbery, which involved 50 other police officers, canines, and helicopters.

“Cash will be dearly missed,” the Sherrif said in a statement.

“Rest easy Cash thank you for your service and we hope your days are full of chasing tennis balls and belly rubs.”

