Eat, drink, and shop at Dusty’s

By Nicole Buchmann
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Go to Dusty’s for a meal, a drink, or an exceptional shopping experience.

Studio 10 stopped by their Wine Bar where you can enjoy a sophisticated evening out with upscale menu options and an extensive wine list that’s sure to entice any food & wine lover. Reservations are encouraged.‍

Also, you can give the gift of experience at Dusty’s through their gift card. These gift cards are key to a fun time at their wine bar, tap room, and cellar!

To see it all and when you can visit: https://www.dustyscellar.com/

