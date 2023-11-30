East Lansing Police offer tips to help avoid falling victim to porch pirates

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the holiday shopping season. Many people are ordering products online and having them delivered to their homes.

East Lansing Police said consumers should remember a few things to ensure a porch pirate doesn’t take their order.

“You can actually leave a note for your Amazon delivery driver to tell them to put your package at the back door or side door,’ said Lt. Adrian Ojerio from the East Lansing Police Department. “This is a crime of opportunity, and if your package is out of site, it is kind of out of mind.”

East Lansing Police often do not find porch pirates following Amazon trucks. They said if you are concerned about someone stealing a package off your front porch, have it delivered to a neighbor’s house if you won’t be home.

