East Lansing dog park closing for the season

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One dog park in East Lansing is closing for the winter season.

The Northern Tail Dog Park is closing Thursday but will reopen in the spring. Officials said closing the park protects the grounds from wear and tear. Signs were installed to remind people about the closure.

The East Lansing Aquatic Center and the East Lansing Soccer Complex are also closing for the winter season.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.