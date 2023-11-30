Delhi Township kicks off holiday season with annual tree lighting

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Delhi Township kicked off the holiday season Wednesday night with its 27th annual Tree Lighting Celebration.

The tree lighting happened at Veterans Memorial Gardens in Holt on Nov. 29. People also gathered for community caroling. There was also an opportunity to meet Santa.

They could drop off their letter with their Christmas wish list at the North Pole mailbox. It’s located inside the Delhi Township offices across the parking lot.

