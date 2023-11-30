Advertise With Us

Calhoun County authorities searching for garage theft suspect

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HOMER, Mich. (WILX) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is looking for someone who they said broke into a bus garage Wednesday morning.

It happened around 4:45 a.m. on Nov. 29 in Homer. Investigators said the suspect broke into the garage and took a plasma cutter and an orange box with cash inside.

The suspect’s car was last seen heading south on M-99.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880.

