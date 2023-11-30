Advertise With Us

Busy December 16th in Downtown Detroit

Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) strips the ball from Detroit Lions quarterback...
Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) strips the ball from Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)(Duane Burleson | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - December 16th will be a busy night in downtown Detroit. Michigan State’s men’s basketball team hosts Baylor at 8 o’clock. The NFL Thursday moved the Detroit Lions home game with the Denver Broncos up one day to the same night, kick off at 8:15. The game will be televised on CBS. The Lions play at New Orleans at 1pm this Sunday against the Saints.

