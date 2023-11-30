Busy December 16th in Downtown Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - December 16th will be a busy night in downtown Detroit. Michigan State’s men’s basketball team hosts Baylor at 8 o’clock. The NFL Thursday moved the Detroit Lions home game with the Denver Broncos up one day to the same night, kick off at 8:15. The game will be televised on CBS. The Lions play at New Orleans at 1pm this Sunday against the Saints.

