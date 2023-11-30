Bus accident leaves Western School District parents upset

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A school bus accident is causing tension in Jackson County’s Western School District. Parents say the school didn’t notify them of the crash, until the next day.

The accident happened Tuesday morning, on Kibby Road near the Reynolds intersection. Two students were taken to the hospital and later released.

The parents News 10 spoke with say the bus was rear-ended while making a stop, at the very end of a steep hill. As the roads were icy yesterday morning, they say they weren’t too surprised by the incident, but they were deeply concerned that they weren’t notified sooner.

”Oh incredibly uncomfortable and upset. How can I trust you with my child’s care, how can I trust you anymore, when you have violated the very basis of that trust which is communication between the school and the parent regarding our children,” said Christina Haughton, the mom of a student on the bus.

Learning of the school district’s bus accident via Facebook, Haughton says she only learned it was her son’s bus once she got home from work.

“He was a little shaken up, over that incident. I said, ‘why didn’t you call me?’ He said ‘They said we could if we wanted too, but that we didn’t have to,” said Haughton.

A high schooler with Autism, she says he may never have told her unless she asked. Haughton says she’s not the only parent impacted... saying those with children sent to the hospital were contacted by the hospital, and not the school.

“It sounded to me like, if I had not reached out to them, they would’ve kind of swept this under the rug. There’s this huge concern because with car accidents, not all injuries are immediately apparent, especially internal injuries,” said Haughton.

The school later sent a letter to parents, detailing the crash and its nature.

“In the future, we will strive to be more timely to avoid confusion and ease the minds of our parents, students, and community.” said the district’s superintendent in the letter to parents.

The district declined to interview.

Parents say they’ve tried to get a bus stop warning sign at the top of the hill, with no success.

“My biggest hope for this, is to call attention to the clear need for better communication between the school system and the parents,” said Haughton.

Michigan State Police say they spoke with the driver of the minivan. The driver told them they tried to stop, but couldn’t due to the ice on the hill. MSP also says none of the injuries appeared to be major.

